Recycling event expands intake with medicine and electronics

ALBANY, GA - Albany residents dropped off tons of unwanted items to keep the streets of the city clean Saturday.
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful hosted their 14th annual e-recycling event.
Folks were able to drop of their unwanted electronics, personal documents, outdated medications, and empty ink cartridges.
Organizers said just after the start of the event they had over 100 cars fill the parking lot behind the Civic Center.
Judy Bowles, the Executive Director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, tells us why it was important to expand to recycling multiple items in one day.
“We don’t want those in our landfill so it just makes since to recycle them and they’ll take them apart, shred up the plastic, shred up the metal, melt it down, and make another product of it,” said Bowles.
The Albany Drug Unit was picking up those unwanted medications today.
Bowles said this effort protects families, and the system that purifies the cities water supply.
