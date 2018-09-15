Rams getting set to defend the Coliseum against West Georgia

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany State Golden Rams are getting set to start their season opener at the Coliseum, as they host the undefeated West Georgia Wolves.
The Rams are looking to redeem themselves after their 48-16 lose to the Wolves last year.
ASU will be looking to end their misfortune this season with a victory at home today.
The Rams have fallen to a 0-2 start, but hope the home field advantage will swing things into their favor.
The Rams offense has only produced 412 total yards in their first two games of the season, while the Wolves offense is averaging close to 429 total yards of offense per game.
Head coach Gabe Giardina spoke earlier this week about his team getting back to playing Dirty Blue defense.
“I think they gotta believe," said Giardina. "That’s the big thing. We know what our record is right now but at the same time we know we got a lot of football left. We got a good team and we just got to play better.”
The Rams will kickoff against the Wolves at 7 P.M. at Albany State coliseum.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.