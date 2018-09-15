Parents concerned with possible mold in Miller Co. schools

COLQUITT, GA (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia parent and part-time employee with the Miller County School System said he and others are concerned with possible mold growing in their schools.
The parent, Scott DePriest, said multiple teachers have told him they’ve been having respiratory issues due to what they think is mold in their classrooms.
Now they just want answers from the school system.
“I still have one child in the school here, family, friends that work inside the school system. It’s just a health hazard,” said DePriest.
Concerned teachers and parents sent photos to DePriest they believe could be mold.
“Teachers and parents alike are getting sick. There has been one issue that I know of that a teacher has a bacteria lung infection,” said DePriest.
DePriest said two teachers told him they’ve had respiratory issues due to possible mold in their classrooms. But school system leaders said there’s no way mold could be in their 10-year-old, consolidated school facilities.
“Black mold, which is what everybody worries about, is very hard to get off of a substance,” said Allen Martin, the director of personnel and operations with Miller County Schools.
So Martin said pictures that a teacher said they took after scraping a dark spot may not be mold.
“It actually grows into the substance and if you can just walk in and wipe it off with your hand, then that’s not black mold,” said Martin.
“The teachers want results from those tests. They would like to see that whatever is being tested is not mold,” said DePriest.
Martin said staff members clean the schools everyday and the state health department came out a few weeks ago and determined there’s no mold in the schools.
That leaves DePriest, who has a wife who works full-time in the district, questioning what it could be.
“The few areas where we got black spots in the building is usually where it is dirt or dust and then it gets wet and then we wipe it off from there,” said Martin.
DePriest said whatever the black spots are, that he said are growing under a desk, on shelves and floors, needs special attention before things get worse.
“If it’s true nothing is wrong, then just keep an eye on it,” said DePriest.
School district leaders said they will continue to have cleaning crews come in and clean the facilities regularly to protect their children.
