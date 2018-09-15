Moody AFB airmen prepared if needed for search and rescue during Florence

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA (WALB) - A group of airmen from Moody Air Force Base are prepped and ready to head out to help if needed in the aftermath of Florence.
Maintenance airmen have prepared a rescue aircraft.
As of Friday night, the airmen with the 23d Wing from Moody AFB are packed and ready to go for search and rescue operations.
They have boat teams, HH-60's, C-130s, aircraft maintainers, intelligence, weather and pararescuemen ready if necessary.
The group is just waiting for the call to say they're needed.
Together with Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, there are 300 personnel ready to help in disaster relief from Florence.
