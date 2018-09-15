Community speaks out after man arrested for daughter’s murder

SYLVESTER, GA - The Sylvester community is speaking out after a man was arrested for the murder of his 2-month-old daughter.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Sylvester police arrested Rodrick Farley, 39, on Tuesday after police requested assistance in a child abuse investigation.
“When I tell you I thought in my heart that was going to be a good daddy, that was going to be a good daddy,” said a woman who wanted to remain anonymous.
She said she’s known Farley for about five years.
“He started cutting my hair. I’ve known his mother since I was a little girl, we played together, and I just thought he was just the sweetest piece of pie in the world,” she explained.
But the news of Farley being arrested for the murder of his 2-month-old daughter Aniyah, left her without words.
“He is not somebody that go out and murder a baby,” she said. “(I was) Blank, lump in my throat, I cannot believe this,” she said.
The GBI was requested to assist in the alleged child abuse case Monday that led to Aniyah’s death.
GBI investigators said the Saturday before Aniyah was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.
The woman said she saw her just days before.
“I know the last time I seen them was Labor Day weekend. I was leaving and he and her were walking from his brother’s apartment. I kissed her little hand because daddy was riding her around on him like daddy’s do babies,” she explained.
Still in disbelief, she said she will cherish the sweet memories she has of Aniyah.
“My feelings for him have not changed because I just don’t believe this. It’s just hard to believe,” she said. “She was her daddy’s twin. Long, gonna be a tall girl, like her dad. Those pretty little eyes, just her dads twin.”
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.