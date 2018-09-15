Clay Spot celebrates 20 years of business

ALBANY, GA - Celebrating two decades, the Clay Spot has been a popular destination in the community, and Saturday they wanted to say thank you.
The entire store was 20 percent off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
From the time they started this morning, the store was packed with people eager to paint and help celebrate 20 years in the community.
We spoke with the store owner who has been in that position for 5 years now, who said she appreciates how the city has taken them in.
“I can say that being a business owner has shown me an entirely different side of Albany, a really positive side. We have some great people in our community and we love to be able to be a part of that creative outlet for the city,” said Stacie Porter-Brown, the owner.
The Clay Spot also had four raffle giveaways for painters today.
As well as free cupcakes provided by Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes.
