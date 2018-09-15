ADICA retreat discusses plans to redevelop city

ALBANY, GA - The Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority or ADICA met Saturday to discuss ways to make the organization better for people in the community.
“In every organization, there needs to be a time where you re-group and see what’s working and what’s not working,” said Michael Stewart, an ADICA board member.
The organization met for a retreat where they reviewed and upgraded their plans for the city.
“Some of the things that we had in place we just needed to tweak, and I think having this retreat is one of the things that kind of brought us back together,” said Stewart.
One thing that needed tweaking was the response to blighted properties in the area.
“We really want to bring some of the facilities that are currently vacant, looking at how we can re-purpose those facilities,” he explained.
So the board met to come up with ideas on ways to improve all aspects of the city.
“What we are looking at doing is trying to find ways, trying to brainstorm, to find new ideas, to change that mindset of the east side and of the west side of Albany,” he said.
Stewart said in the past they’ve done projects in downtown on Front Street and the Pine, but its time to move into other parts of Albany with the help of it’s officials.
“We are partnering up with the DDA, Downtown Development Authority, on different aspects and different projects. And of course being led by or city officials.”
Stewart adds that there is no set time for the projects to be completed but says they are putting the people of the community first.
“I think now within the board I think we feel that we are really moving in the right direction that the citizens actually feel the same way,” he said.
The board also discussed improving areas around the airport, working with local organizations to bring in people from out of the state, and revamping the gateways into the city.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.