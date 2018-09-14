17-year-old arrested in Albany shooting that injured 4

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Gillespie Avenue on Sept. 4.
Jared Holsey is now in the Dougherty County jail, facing several charges, some stemming from previous incidents.
According to officials at the Dougherty County Jail, Holsey is facing eight charges in total. Five of them are aggravated assault with a firearm. Two are off bond charges and he is also charged with possession of a firearm or a knife during the commission of a crime.
Holsey was charged with murder in 2017 when he was 15-years-old, in the death of John Lewis, Jr.
Lewis was found with a gunshot wound on Dervan Street. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
