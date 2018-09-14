Wild Adventures to offer free admission to storm evacuees

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Wild Adventures is opening its doors to evacuees this weekend.
To give evacuees a fun distraction, the park is offering free admission on Sunday to anyone with proof of residency from Virginia and the Carolinas under evacuation orders.
The park did the same thing for victims of Irma last year and wants to continue that hospitality.
“We want to give those families in those hotels something to do and it shouldn’t affect their wallet. They should be able to come out here for free. It’s just the right, neighborly thing to do," said Director of Sales and Marketing Patrick Pearson.
Wild Adventures is also allowing Bring-A-Friend tickets for season pass holders to include Saturday and Sunday, September 15 and 16.
