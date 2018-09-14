Wild Adventures makes big announcement

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - New admissions programs and attractions are coming to Wild Adventures in Lowndes County and park officials held a press conference to share the details.
On Thursday, Wild Adventures announced that the park is planning to make some big changes, and they are all about the kids.
The special alligator clappers went wild as park officials made one of their special announcements.
“Ladies and gentlemen, Wild Adventures is proud to present Alligator Alley and the gator crossing rope bridge. It’s part of a brand new adventure area featuring six kids rides and an interactive and immersive wild life experience,” said Wild Adventures Vice President Molly Deese.
The exhibit even offers the children a chance to actually feed alligators.
“An experience no kid will ever forget,” said Deese.
Construction will begin October 1 to renovate the three-acre area and should be completed by March of 2019.
But the announcements didn’t stop there.
“It is my pleasure to introduce the Wild Adventures pre-K free season pass for all children ages 3-5 years old," said Patrick Pearson, the director of sales and marketing.
Starting September 17, all parents have to do is register their child and they can enjoy the park for free for the rest of 2018 and all of the 2019 season.
“We do think that this new kids area and introducing the free kids passes at the same time is perfect timing," said Pearson.
And when the new attraction opens, the young kids will be able to enjoy it for free.
“This area is definitely targeted at the younger child, 7 and under," said Pearson.
Officials said this move extends beyond the park.
“Well every time Wild Adventures makes an investment in the park, it’s an investment in the community," said Pearson.
And that investment creates opportunity.
“It creates jobs, whether they be construction jobs, whether we need new ride attendants or new zoo op employees," said Pearson.
Community leaders were very excited about these announcements.
“There is not a better corporate citizen in our county than Wild Adventures," said event speaker Myrna Ballard.
According to officials, Wild Adventures employs almost 1,000 employees in the community.
Park officials want to remind everyone that they are always hiring and not just for seasonal positions.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.