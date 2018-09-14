Verizon Wireless offering free cell service to customers impacted by Hurricane Florence

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Verizon Wireless is offering free calling, texting and data to customers who live in states dealing with Hurricane Florence.
"As we enter the final hours before Hurricane Florence makes landfall we hope this allows our customers in these areas to worry about one less thing and focus on their safety and security," said Russ Preite, president of the southeast market for Verizon Wireless. “This is just one way we can help residents as this potentially dangerous storm challenges the Southeast coast.”
Additionally, as part of Verizon’s ongoing commitment to those on the front lines of public safety, speed caps restrictions have been lifted for first responders in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, the release stated.
