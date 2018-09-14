Three Dougherty County roads may be getting a makeover

DOUGHERTY CO., (WALB) - Three roads in Dougherty County are about to get a makeover.
Public Works is looking to resurface three roads in the county, which includes Old Dawson Road, Nelms Road and Oak Haven Drive, and its asking the county to fund the project.
The project would cost the county $820,000.
Chuck Mathis, the assistant director of Public Works, said normally they can resurface more than three roads with that amount of money.
But he said these roads are so long, it will cost more to do the job.
“Because these roads are long extremities in length and that have been set aside for years, we know it is one now to utilize the funds for those roads,” said Mathis.
Mathis said these roads are a priority now, since they have been set aside for so long.
The project funds would come from a grant and SPLOST VI funding.
