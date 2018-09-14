Teens overpower guard at Sumter Youth Development Campus

AMERICUS., GA (WALB) - A group of over 30 teens are the subject of an active incident at the Sumter County Youth Development Campus, according to the Sumter County Sheriff Pete Smith.
The group of teens, 39 total, overpowered a guard and got a key to access the roof of the facility.
A tactical squad is in route to the campus, according to Smith.
