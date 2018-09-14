Sumter Co. prepared for Florence impacts

SUMTER CO., GA - As Hurricane Florence approaches the U.S., South Georgia communities are preparing for possible impacts from the storm.
While there are minimal impacts expected, area emergency management officials said that it’s always good to be prepared for severe weather.
Sumter County Emergency Management Director Nigel Poole said this is the season for these types of events.
“This is the season for hurricanes, so if you don’t have your disaster kit and plan prepared, do it now before it’s too late,” encouraged Poole.
Sumter County recently rolled out a new emergency alert system called CodeRED.
Poole said a recent test of the system went well and was created for events like this.
