South Georgia pumpkin farmer: ‘Probably the best the farm has seen in 10 years’

TERRELL CO., GA - Mark’s Melon Patch Owner Mark Daniel planted over 16 acres of pumpkins and over 40 varieties.
Daniel said this year’s crop is probably the best the farm has seen in 10 years, but says things can change in a short amount of time.
“This is definitely, probably the best crop we’ve had in the last 10 years probably. This crop is not made yet, a lot of things can happen, so you don’t count your chickens before they hatch. But just looking at where we stand right now, it looks really good,” said Daniel.
Daniel attributes this great yield to decreases in both viruses and white flies. He also said the above-average rainfall recently has helped and said that he could use more.
“We got into a little stretch there where it was a little bit much, more than I would want, in a perfect world, perfect situation which you don’t have those out here on the farm for sure. Right now, a little rain would be pretty good," said Daniel.
Daniel hopes everyone comes out to enjoy the abundant crop this fall.
“We just hope everybody takes advantage of this just tremendous crop we have this year and come out,” said Daniel.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.