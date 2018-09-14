Noticed something different about our website?

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - By now, you may have noticed some changes on walb.com and our WALB News 10 mobile app.
This month, we launched a redesign to make our digital platforms more functional and user friendly for our readers.
We admit — this is a new look and feel for both you and us.
So let’s explore the website together so you can see what this new digital experience is all about.
Even though the design of walb.com has changed, the news, sports, and weather you need have not.
Our home page now features a cleaner look to help you navigate through the latest local stories and top news headlines of the day.
You can even play video of our top story directly from our home page.
Want to send us a picture or add your event to our community calendar? We’ve made it even easier for you. Just scroll down our home page and click on the colored squares.
Want the full weather forecast for the next three days? Our First Alert Weather team has you covered.
We have the latest conditions for your city on our homepage or click Weather on the navigation bar. That’s where you can find our interactive Radar, 7-day forecast, and hourly temperatures for where you live.
And all your Friday night football highlights —click “Sports” on the navigation bar.
That’s where you will find the Locker Room report with the latest scores and videos of the game, team, player, and play of the week.
Still don’t see what you’re looking for?
Find the navigation menu, which is the three lines in the top left corner of your screen.
There we have broken down each page on our website — from crime to education, gas prices to our weekly editorials.
It’s all there for you on your desktop or in your hand.
As with all changes, there will be a few growing pains, but our digital team is hard at work to make sure you can find what you need, when you need it.
Give it a chance, explore the website and app and let us know your thoughts. We want to know your most used section or favorite feature.
Our goal at WALB will always be to keep you safe and informed on-air, online and on our mobile apps.
