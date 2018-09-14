Moultrie police meet citizens face-to-face in crime prevention walk

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - One South Georgia police chief took to the streets to help prevent crime in his city.
Acting Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson and several officers walked through neighborhoods for a couple hours Thursday night.
It's part of phase two of the Moultrie Police Department's crime prevention walks, where the officers talk with citizens about any problems they're having or how the city can improve.
Chief Ladson will host a dozen more walks through spring of 2019.
If you want to join, the next walk is set for September 27 at 6 p.m. starting at Cobblestone, Preserve and Ashton Crossing.
To view the rest of the dates, click here.
