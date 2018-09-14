Indictments handed down in deadly Eldorado armed robbery

TIFT CO., GA (WALB) - A grand jury is adding on charges for two people the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said were involved in the shooting death of a Tift County convenience store owner.
The Tift County Grand Jury handed down indictments for Alexis McCrary, Nathaniel Day, and Caleb Day. All three are connected to the shooting death of Akhtar Perveez in July.
Perveez was found shot and killed inside the Eldorado Food Mart, which he owned, at the end of July.
The GBI said both McCrary and Nathaniel were originally arrested for charges of armed robbery and party to the crime of felony murder.
Caleb was arrested for armed robbery and felony murder.
Now, with these indictments, all three suspects are facing four charges each for malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.
