House passes measure to transfer Bainbridge recreation area

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - The U.S. House passed a measure that would change ownership for a popular park in Bainbridge.
Congressman Sanford Bishop announced Thursday that the House has passed the Conference Report for America's Water Infrastructure Act, that includes a change for the Earle May Boat Basin Recreational Area on the Flint River in Bainbridge.
If the Act becomes law, it will transfer the ownership of the rec area from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to the City of Bainbridge.
Congressman Bishop said the transfer will allow the city to more efficiently manage and utilize what he calls a "treasure."
The measure will now go to the U.S. Senate for a vote.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.