Game of the Week (9/14/18): Indians looking for payback against Panthers

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Irwin County and Clinch County have a long history and have met in the state finals twice in the last three years.
That’s why we had to make tonight’s game our WALB Game of the Week.
The Clinch County Panthers are getting set to welcome the Irwin County Indians in Homerville.
The Panthers are reigning class Single A state champs and looking to defend their title this season... and they know it all starts here.
This is the first region match-up for both these teams as they look to get a leg up.
It could be a special night for Irwin County head coach Buddy Nobles, as he could hold the all time Irwin County football record for most wins in school history.
But whatever the outcome tonight, both coaches know that tonight will be a challenge for their teams.
“We feel like our kids are gunna play hard," said Nobles. "We can’t promise a win, but if we go out there and lay it out on the line, then we’ll leave there hopefully with a victory.”
“You know, we’ve created a great rivalry with them and they’re also a good measuring stick for us early in the season to see where we are at,” said Clinch County head football coach Jim Dickerson. “But anyways, it’s just a great rivalry. It’s a game we look forward to as they do. It’s old fashion football as it’s meant to be.”
Irwin County and Clinch County kickoff tonight in Homerville at 7:30 P.M.
