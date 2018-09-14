Former U.S. senator visits South Georgia

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - There’s less than two months until Georgian’s vote for the Peach State’s next governor.
Former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss, who is from Moultrie, commented on the race during Thursday’s combined meeting of the Albany Chamber of Commerce, the Albany Rotary Club and the Dougherty Rotary Club.
Chambliss said the race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp is going to be close.
“I think as you look at it right now, it’s going to be a very tight race for the governor. You’ve got two candidates that are not just of different parties, but of different philosophies," explained Chambliss.
Chambliss also said Georgia is a notoriously conservative state, but said that the democrats are fired up and working hard to win the election.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.