Florence downgrades to tropical storm

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Florence downgraded to a tropical storm Friday afternoon. The deadly storm made landfall along Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina as a Catergory 1 storm early Friday. It’s slow movement and long duration will continue with devastating impacts across the Carolinas through the weekend. An historic 20-30″ isolated 40″ of rain are expected to produce catastrophic flooding, prolonged significant river flooding, widespread damage and power outages for weeks. While Florence slowly moves over the Carolinas through the weekend, SWGA will be in sinking air on the far periphery of the circulation of Hurricane Florence. That brings mostly sunny, hot and humid conditions to SWGA. Rain chances slowly creep back from a slight chance Sunday to scattered into mid-week. Temperatures remain above average with highs low to middle 90s and lows middle 70s. It’ll feel much hotter more than 100-105.