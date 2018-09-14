Flint River Habitat for Humanity set to build three houses in Leesburg

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Flint River Habitat for Humanity is getting set to build three houses in the Leesburg area.
These will be the first Habitat for Humanity projects there.
Each house is expected to take between six and nine months to complete.
Once the check for the final submittal process is cleared, they can get the lots subdivided.
Scooter Courtney is the executive director of the organization, he said these projects allow the community to get involved and help a neighbor in need.
“We could probably build these houses faster by calling in a subcontractor," said Courtney. "By going and getting it done. But that’s not the full aspect of Habitat. To make Habitat whole is to bring the community together with volunteerism and the source of pride in helping our neighbor out.”
Courtney said they’ll put a call out for volunteers once the paper work is finished. And he said they expect to break ground in the next few weeks.
