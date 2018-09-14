Evacuees head to SWGA to escape Florence

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - As Florence heads toward the North Carolina coast, that leaves people fleeing and some even headed here to Albany.
Owner of Merry Acress Inn, Bo Henry, told WALB News 10 that there are only a few rooms left and that seems to be a trend around town.
“We are close to filling up, we have a few spots left,” said Henry.
Evacuees from North Carolina, South Carolina and the coast are heading to hotels in Southwest Georgia.
“Lots of calls and many reservations for sure and glad to have a place to get away and hopefully they feel at home here,” said Henry.
Many hotels are filling up quick. The Hilton downtown is reached near capacity and on Thursday.
The Albany Convention Business Bureau is staying on top of hotel availability and relaying the information across the state.
“Making sure they are directing visitors in the right direction. It really helps for us all to communicate because it cuts down travel time for our visitors and guests,” said Rashelle Beasley, Executive Director.
When families are evacuated that includes pet as well.
“These are their babies and they want a safe place for them and we have that here,” said manager of Magnolia Pet Spa.
Amber Loga from Magnolia Pet Spa said they are here for whatever the evacuees need, rooms and more.
“We have an indoor pool, plenty of space for them to play and just have a good time while their here and we have yard if people just need a place to let their dogs run,” said Loga.
“People are waiting for the last minute to see if they need to evacuate so if that’s the case, we will be prepared for those last minute folks who are looking for a place to stay,” said Beasley.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.