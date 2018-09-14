Cook Co. man pleads guilty in 2016 armed robbery

COOK CO., GA (WALB) - A Cook County man pleaded guilty in connection to a 2016 armed robbery.
The Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office said Friday that James Lee Carter, 42, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
Those charges stemmed from an armed robbery at the Holiday Market store in Adel in 2016.
A superior court judge sentenced Carter to 30 years, with the first 15 served in the Georgia state prison system.
Earlier this year, Carter's co-defendant, Nathaniel Allen, was tried, convicted and sentenced to life in prison on a different armed robbery case.
District Attorney Dick Perryman issued a statement about Carter’s guilty plea, stating “it will be a long time before we have to be worried about James Lee Carter harming innocent people.”
