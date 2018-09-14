Coffee Co. woman charged with drugs, guns

The woman has several names; Mary Kight, aka Mary Cortez, or Mary Reyes
By Dave Miller | September 14, 2018 at 8:07 AM EST - Updated September 14 at 8:07 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A Coffee County woman faces drug distribution and firearms charges, following an investigation by the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit Thursday night.

Guns and marijuana confiscated from a bust in Douglas (Coffee Co. Sheriff)

Around 8:00 p.m., September 13, 2018, drug unit detectives, with the assistance of Coffee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Units, conducted an investigation at a residence on East Walker Street in Douglas.

A search of the home was conducted, and agents subsequently discovered two loaded firearms, and approximately one pound of high grade marijuana.

Mary Kight, aka Mary Cortez, or Mary Reyes, was arrested on the spot, and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

