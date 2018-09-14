Coffee Co. woman charged with drugs, guns

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A Coffee County woman faces drug distribution and firearms charges, following an investigation by the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit Thursday night.
Around 8:00 p.m., September 13, 2018, drug unit detectives, with the assistance of Coffee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Units, conducted an investigation at a residence on East Walker Street in Douglas.
A search of the home was conducted, and agents subsequently discovered two loaded firearms, and approximately one pound of high grade marijuana.
Mary Kight, aka Mary Cortez, or Mary Reyes, was arrested on the spot, and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
