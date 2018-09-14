Car seat class to be rescheduled

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The class set to teach parents how to properly install car seats has been cancelled because of Hurricane Florence.
Keep Safe 5-K organizer Travis Goodson said the possible bad weather will prevent representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board from coming into Albany for the class.
Goodson said the class will still happen, and there’s now another chance for you to get involved.
“We have a lot more car seats than we anticipated so there’s going to be more sign up sheets at the department of public health and Alpha pregnancy center,” said Goodson.
They are waiting on a call Monday from the national office to reset that date.
