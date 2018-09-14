American Post 30 dedicated to late Marvin Mixon

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Revitalization of the American Post 30 began at the beginning of the year and Marvin Mixon was a part of that before he passed in May.
Thursday members dedicated the post to Mixon.
Members of American Legion Post 30 and community members toured the post and what all the changes mean and how Marvin began most of those.
His family was in attendance, and says seeing all members share stories of their father warmed their hearts.
“It brings back memories of our dad and it also is so interesting to see all of that have come out to be a part of this as well,” said Pam Smith, Mixon’s daughter.
The American Legion also hosted “Post Everlasting” to honor those 29 veterans of the post who passed away this past year.
