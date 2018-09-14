Albany sends linemen to North Carolina to help

ALABNY, GA (WALB) - With Hurricane Florence quickly approaching, Albany is sending help to North Carolina.
The City of Albany is sending four linemen to Wilson, North Carolina.
The men will be focusing on restoring power in areas where it was knocked out by the hurricane.
The city works with a group called the Electric Cities of Georgia.
The men are joining 17 crews and 87 men who were gathered by the group.
Director of Utilities Operations Jimmy Norman said this is all a part of what they call mutual aid.
Norman said crews in North Carolina did the same exact thing for the people of Albany not too long ago.
“Most folks will remember back in 2016 when we had our storms, we actually had crews from North Carolina who came down to help us, so it’s all about mutual aid and helping each other out. And it’s been going on as long as I’ve been in the business over 30 years,” said Norman.
Norman said the men will stay in North Carolina as long as they’re needed.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.