Albany police search for “armed and dangerous” man

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department issued a BOLO Thursday night to find a man wanted for questioning in an armed robbery.
Police said Akeem Rachez Hines, 28, is considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators said they believe he's a known gang member, and he is wanted on multiple warrants.
Most recently, police want to question him in an armed robbery that happened on the 600 block of Sands Drive on August 26.
Those other pre-existing warrants are for probation violation, gun charges and terroristic threats and acts.
Police described Hines as 6'1" and 225 pounds.
If you know where Hines is, call Albany area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
