Albany police search for “armed and dangerous” man

Man wanted for questioning Albany robbery
By Emileigh Forrester | September 14, 2018 at 6:25 AM EST - Updated September 14 at 6:26 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department issued a BOLO Thursday night to find a man wanted for questioning in an armed robbery.

Police said Akeem Rachez Hines, 28, is considered armed and dangerous.

Help APD Locate Hines Akeem Rachez Hines is wanted for Armed Robbery ​ Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-3288.

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, September 13, 2018

Investigators said they believe he's a known gang member, and he is wanted on multiple warrants.

Most recently, police want to question him in an armed robbery that happened on the 600 block of Sands Drive on August 26.

Those other pre-existing warrants are for probation violation, gun charges and terroristic threats and acts.

Police described Hines as 6'1" and 225 pounds.

If you know where Hines is, call Albany area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

