Albany first responders inspect car seats

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - First responders were at a different kind of active scene at the Neighborhood Walmart off Slappey Boulevard Friday morning. The first responders were checking children’s car seats.
The Albany police and fire departments were checking to make sure car seats were properly installed and wanted to make sure parents were using the correct car seat for their child.
If the car seat was expired or not the correct car seat for the child, parents were given a free car seat.
APD taught parents how to put the car seat in the right way.
APD Corporal Maurice Williams said making sure a child is in the correct car seat is vital to safe travel.
“Our kids are with us all the time when we are traveling up and down the highway, our kids are with us. Putting them in the child restraint safely and in the proper way makes sure they’re safe," Williams said.
Williams said he hopes that the people who came out to the Friday event will help teach others in the community the importance of car seat safety.
