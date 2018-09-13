Worth Co. Middle rings in positive behavior

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Worth County Middle school held a PBIS event stressing the importance of positive behavior Thursday morning in the school’s gym.
PBIS stands for Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.
The event was to get the middle school students excited about the school year, while also encouraging good behavior by reminding the students of the school rules.
The Worth County High School cheerleaders and band were there to perform chants about positive behavior.
Tiffany Sevier, Worth County Middle School principal, said it’s important for the students to understand the school rules and positive behavior.
“What we had today was a kick off. You can see on our shirts it says it’s time to level up. What’s important for our students to do is hear about our PBIS rules. We are RAMS. Responsible, Accountable, motivated, and safe," said Sevier.
