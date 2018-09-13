Week 5: Friday night football schedule and scores

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Week five of high school football in South Georgia has plenty of intriguing matchups on hand. Both GICAA schools are off, but there are nearly 30 games between the GHSA and GISA including the game of the week in Homerville which will be a rematch of the Single-A Public State Championship from 2017.
Here is your week 5 high school football schedule and scores:
Game of the Week:
- Irwin County @ Clinch County
GHSA:
- Lincoln (FL) @ Lowndes
- Colquitt County @ Warner Robins
- Parkview @ Tift County
- Miller Grove @ Coffee
- Southwest @ Lee County
- Monroe @ Thomas Co. Central
- Shaw @ Americus Sumter
- Hardaway @ Cairo
- Dougherty @ Carver, Col.
- Northside, Col. @ Westover
- Cook @ Appling County
- South Gwinnett @ Crisp County
- Rutland @ Worth County
- Brooks County @ Dublin
- Fitzgerald @ Dodge County
- Baconton @ Mitchell County
- Calhoun County @ Chattahoochee County
- Randolph Clay @ Miller County
- Terrell County @ Pelham
- Stewart County @ Seminole County
- Telfair County @ Turner County
GISA:
- Brookwood @ Loganville
- Crisp @ Thomas Jeff
- Deerfield-Windsor @ Creekside
- Southland @ Notre Dame
- Terrell @ Piedmont
- Valwood @ Heritage
- (SAT) Trinity Christian @ Westwood
