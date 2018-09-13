Valdosta using week off to focus on Lowndes

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Wildcats have an extra week to prepare for their match-up against the Lowndes Vikings after their match-up with the Beaufort Eagles was canceled due to the hurricane.
The Wildcats and Eagles plan on having their match-up on September 28th, but this gives the Wildcats almost two weeks to prepare for the Winnersville Classic against the Vikings.
The Wildcats will look for revenge against the Vikings after falling to them in the season opener last year with a 45 - 0 lose.
Valdosta hasn’t been shut out by the Vikings since 2013, where they fell in a 3 - 0 nailbiter.
Head coach Alan Rodemaker said the team went back to the fundamentals of football this week.
“For our kids, it was an adjustment on Monday," said Rodemaker. "But we’ve been getting after it this week. This week we’ve been working on ourselves. Kind of like spring practice for us. Just working on fundamentals of Football. Blocking, tackling, all the fundamentals we lose over the season. Today we’ll start working on our next opponent which is Lowndes.”
Valdosta will take on Lowndes on September 21st at 7 P.M.
