Two months later: Family member reflects on Deanna Shirey’s death

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Thursday marked two months since Thomasville Police made the devastating discovery of Deanna Shirey’s body in Robert Carter II’s backyard.
Nick Abuisi, Shirey’s son-in-law, said the last two months were “unique.” Abuisi said some days are more overwhelming than others.
Earlier this month, Shirey’s family was finally able to lay her to rest, alongside her late husband, back in Massachusetts where she was born – just how she wanted it.
“Setting them in the ocean was certainly just overwhelming. Tears and grief again, but at the same time we were there for each other. We were there to hug and hold and know that this is what mom wanted, and we were able to do that," said Abuisi.
Shirey was first reported missing July 2 and was found dead on July 13 in Carter’s backyard. Carter has been charged with Shirey’s murder and is being held in the Thomas County Jail.
Reflecting over the past few months, Abuisi said he realized life can get in the way of staying in touch with family, but they’ve made it their mission to keep that from happening.
“Melissa has started a ‘Happy Sunday Text’ where we are reaching out. We’re kind of sharing a day in our life, and our thoughts and feelings. One day a week where we are connecting on a very large level,” said Abuisi.
Abuisi said there are so many moments that remind him of his mom, especially now since football season just started. The New England Patriots, Abuisi said, were Shirey’s favorite team – so much so that during the games she would hang a Patriot’s flag outside her house.
“Especially for like Paula, that was very hard when the game first came on. We got a little teary eyed you know, as it goes it will bring back the happy memories,” said Abuisi.
In this heartbreaking time, Abuisi said the family is gaining closure, one day at a time.
