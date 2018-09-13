Thomasvilleville sees decrease in crime rates

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - One South Georgia police department released its crime statistics for this year.
During a meeting on Wednesday, officials discussed those numbers, what contributed to that success and they revealed that the community’s decrease in crime is directly impacted by police relations with the public.
Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich said the department’s success solving and minimizing crimes is because of the heightened patrols and good relations throughout the city.
“There’s a trend that crime continues to go down and it’s due to the efforts of the patrol officers out there being proactive,” said Rich.
Rich also mentioned the community’s involvement has been crucial when it comes to solving certain crimes.
“It’s all about community involvement, because the community is really, really supporting us by reporting suspicious activity,” explained Rich.
They believe the residents have become more involved in helping the police solve crimes because they've been able to develop strong relationships with the community.
“The number one goal in anything communal policing is reducing crime, crime reduction and partnering with the community. And this is a clear example of what we are accomplishing,” said Rich.
Assistant Police Chief Eric Hampton said they’ve been able to achieve this through the use of community outreach events.
“Our Halloween Safety Program at our city elementary schools. And in this program, officers actually go out to all the elementary schools and educate the students on safety for when they go out trick-or-treating," said Hampton.
Rich says police involvement with the community is just one of the reasons why overall crime has decreased.
