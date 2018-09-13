Sylvester police issue BOLO for aggravated assault suspect

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Sylvester Police asked the public to be on the lookout for an aggravated assault suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
The Sylvester Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday, saying Cedric Woodard is wanted on a dozen charges, including terroristic threats, reckless conduct, three counts of aggravated assault with a gun and several other charges.
Police said Woodard is known to be in the Albany area.
If you know where he is, call Sylvester Police detectives at (229) 776-8500.
