Sylvester police issue BOLO for aggravated assault suspect

Sylvester police issue BOLO for aggravated assault suspect
Cedric Woodard is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault and has several warrants. He is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Sylvester Police Department Facebook page)
By Emileigh Forrester | September 12, 2018 at 9:41 PM EST - Updated September 12 at 9:41 PM

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Sylvester Police asked the public to be on the lookout for an aggravated assault suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

BOLO! **** Cedric Woodard is considered armed and dangerous**** Cedric Woodard is wanted for questioning in reference...

Posted by Sylvester Police Department on Wednesday, September 12, 2018

The Sylvester Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday, saying Cedric Woodard is wanted on a dozen charges, including terroristic threats, reckless conduct, three counts of aggravated assault with a gun and several other charges.

Police said Woodard is known to be in the Albany area.

If you know where he is, call Sylvester Police detectives at (229) 776-8500.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.