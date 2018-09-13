Sunbelt Ag Expo organizers prep for event’s return in October

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Farmers across the southeast have begun gearing up for North America’s premiere farm show this year.
For the 41st Annual Sunbelt Ag Expo, organizers said they are expecting 80,000 visitors and more than 1,200 exhibitors this year.
Each year, the expo serves as a place where farmers get to see the latest technology that can help make their farms better.
Chip Blalock, the Sunbelt Ag Expo executive director, said it’s the research that sets this event apart from others like it.
“Our goal at the expo is to try and true the technology, so when it gets on the farm, in the hands of the farmer, it’s ready to go to work for them,” explained Blalock. “We know it’s going to enhance their profitability.”
The Sunbelt Ag Expo is schedule for October 16 and 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and October 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For information on tickets, click here.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.