Register for WALB’s 2018 Buddy Check 10k!

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Buddy Check 10k Trail Run and 1-mile Fun Run and Walk is back for 2018!
WALB News 10 is partnering with the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia to make this fourth-annual event possible.
Registration is open to everyone and pets are welcome! Entrants are encouraged to bring them along for the 1-mile Fun Run/Walk.
The races happen on October 13, 2018 at Chehaw Park. The Kids 1-Mile Fun Run (Run/Walk) begins at 8 a.m. The 5K & 10K Trail Run begin at 8:30 a.m.
Breast health is a personal issue, but an important one. Research shows that one in eight women will develop breast cancer during her lifetime, and early detection is critical.
Buddy Check 10 encourages you to call a friend or family member on the 10th of each month and remind them to do a breast self-exam.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.