Register for WALB’s 2018 Buddy Check 10k!

By Christian McKinney | September 13, 2018 at 10:28 AM EST - Updated September 13 at 10:29 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Buddy Check 10k Trail Run and 1-mile Fun Run and Walk is back for 2018!

WALB News 10 is partnering with the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia to make this fourth-annual event possible.

Registration is open to everyone and pets are welcome! Entrants are encouraged to bring them along for the 1-mile Fun Run/Walk.

The races happen on October 13, 2018 at Chehaw Park. The Kids 1-Mile Fun Run (Run/Walk) begins at 8 a.m. The 5K & 10K Trail Run begin at 8:30 a.m.

Breast health is a personal issue, but an important one. Research shows that one in eight women will develop breast cancer during her lifetime, and early detection is critical.

Buddy Check 10 encourages you to call a friend or family member on the 10th of each month and remind them to do a breast self-exam.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

LATEST NEWS

Register for WALB’s 2018 Buddy Check 10k!

Register for WALB’s 2018 Buddy Check 10k!

The Buddy Check 10k Trail Run and 1-mile Fun Run and Walk is back for 2018! Join us as we run and walk to fight cancer.
By 

Christian McKinney

1h 1h
Wreck cleared on Old Dawson Road

Wreck cleared on Old Dawson Road

A two vehicle wreck was reported Thursday morning.
By 

WALB News Team

1h 1h
First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. The rain chances disappear Friday. Heat takes over with highs in the middle 90s and heat index numbers rise past 100. Saturday will be the hottest with heat index near 105. Florence should impact the Carolinas T
By 

Chris Zelman

5:35 AM 5:35 AM
Judge weighs whether Georgia must switch to paper ballots

Judge weighs whether Georgia must switch to paper ballots

A federal judge is considering whether Georgia should have to switch from electronic voting machines to paper ballots for the November election.
3:56 AM 3:56 AM
Man dies after Georgia jail staff use stun gun, pepper spray

Man dies after Georgia jail staff use stun gun, pepper spray

Authorities say a man has died in a Georgia jail after employees used pepper spray and a stun gun to subdue him.
3:45 AM 3:45 AM
Red Cross preps ahead of Hurricane Florence

  Red Cross preps ahead of Hurricane Florence

Red Cross officials said they are ready to lend a hand where ever and whenever they are needed.
By 

Whitney Shelton

2:58 AM 2:58 AM
Sunbelt Ag Expo organizers prep for event’s return in October

  Sunbelt Ag Expo organizers prep for event’s return in October

Farmers across the southeast have begun gearing up for North America's premiere farm show this year.
By 

Emileigh Forrester

September 12 September 12
Bus drivers in Thomas Co. receive active shooter training

  Bus drivers in Thomas Co. receive active shooter training

One south Georgia school system is doing their best to stay practice when it comes to active shooters.
By 

Paige Dauer

September 12 September 12