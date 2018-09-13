Red Cross preps ahead of Hurricane Florence

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Southwest Georgians are staying on top of Hurricane Florence.
Red Cross officials said they are ready to lend a hand where ever and whenever they are needed.
Executive Director, Andy Brubaker explained the Southwest Georgia region of the American Red Cross, has already sent a crew of volunteers to South Carolina, and they are ready to send more if needed.
The American Red Cross begins working with the 19 Southwest Georgia counties it covers, hours before the storm actually hits.
“We’ve already sent trailers, our emergency response vehicles have already gone out,” said Brubaker.
Sending their resources to other areas.
“Couple volunteers that are already in South Carolina and several more that are in route to various staging points throughout the southeast,” said said Brubaker.
And although South Georgia may not feel any major, direct effects, the Red Cross is keeping a close eye on if that could change.
“We’ve been closely working with the EMS directors across the state to make sure we are prepared for whatever happens,” said Brubaker.
He also recommends keeping an emergency kit in your home.
“A gallon per day per person in storage, couple days of food on hand, medications,” said Brubaker.
He also recommended downloading the Red Cross apps.
“You can find shelters that are open and so folks that have family in those areas can direct them there,” said Brubaker.
He said these are things you can do all the time as well, not just when severe weather is on it’s way.
All the volunteers have to go through training before they are sent.
If you want to volunteer for the next round of training, contact the American Red Cross.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.