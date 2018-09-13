PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/12/18): Toole tosses 5 TDs in first half

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - The Lee County offense has been firing on all cylinders.
The undefeated Trojans have scored over 30 points in each of their first 4 games.
And the young man leading the charger, Kyle Toole has played a huge role.
Toole accepted his first career Albany-Area player of the week plaque Wednesday morning.
The Lee County quarterback threw for 5 touchdowns in the Trojans 49-7 win at Americus-Sumter.
He went 12 of 16 for over 200 yards without taking a single snap in the second half.
While the first year starter’s play has elevated the defending champs offense, he credits Friday night’s performance to the supporting cast.
“The line gave me really good protection, gave me a lot of time in the pocket to operate, and the receivers were just getting open, making plays for me,” said Toole.
Lee County hosts Southwest High School out of Macon Friday.
A win would make it 7 straight seasons where the Trojans started 5-0.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.