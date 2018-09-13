Most Wanted: Cedric Woodard

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is looking for a fugitive they say is armed and dangerous.
Cedric Bernard Woodard, 30, is wanted on felony counts of terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He’s also charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property.
He is believed to with be either in the Sylvester or Albany area.
Police said he has violent tendencies.
If you see him, you are urged to call the Sylvester Police Department at (229) 776-8500 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
