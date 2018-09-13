Man wanted on 20 warrants in Albany arrested

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany police have arrested a man who was wanted on 20 charges after officers tried to stop him when he was driving a dirt bike dangerously on city streets.
The Albany Police Department said on Thursday that Corey Jermain Jackson, 37, had been arrested after the Aug. 25 incident.
Police said he and an unknown man were driving dirt bikes without safety gear and nearly collided with several cars and a police cruiser in the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
APD said officers tried several times to make a traffic stop. But when they got close to the two men, they would slow down, stop and then pull off.
One of the bike riders pulled out in front of a police vehicle and then yelled obscenities at the officers, according to APD.
The following warrants were issued against Jackson after the incident:
- Driving while license suspended
- Reckless driving
- Fleeing or attempting to elude
- Obstruction of officers
- Obstruction of officers
- Impeding flow of traffic
- Impeding flow of traffic
- Headgear required
- Tag required
- Driving on wrong side of road
- Driving on wrong side of road
- Red-light violation
- Red-light violation
- Red-light violation
- Red-light violation
- Failure to maintain lane
- Failure to maintain lane
- Headlights required
- Aggressive driving
- Obstruction of officers
According to the Dougherty County Jail, Jackson has since bonded out.
The Albany Police Department says it has a zero-tolerance stance on operating off-road vehicles on city streets.
Police are still looking for information on the other man involved.
Anyone with any information on the unknown dirt bike driver or on Jackson and his whereabouts is urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
