Man sentenced in Lee Co. meth bust

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Thursday, a federal judge in Albany sentenced Kevin Alford, 41, to 12 years in federal prison.
That comes after his guilty plea in May for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
Alford was arrested alongside Donna Parks back in March of 2017.
Court records show DEA agents and deputies worked together to arrest Alford and Parks, who are both from Meriwether County.
Both Alford and Parks were convicted felons prior to this arrest.
At the time, investigators said they were known to be part of the Mexican Drug Cartel operation in Atlanta.
Parks pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Her sentencing is set in federal court for December.
