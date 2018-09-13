Man dies after Georgia jail staff use stun gun, pepper spray

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died in a Georgia jail after employees used pepper spray and a stun gun to subdue him.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says in a news release Wednesday that agents are examining the death of 32-year-old Antonio May.
May, a resident of Macon, Georgia, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday after being arrested on criminal trespass and a warrant from another county.
The news release says May “became combative and failed to comply with jail staff.” It says that after pepper spray was used on him, he was “decontaminated” and later became “unresponsive.”
The release says jail staff members and emergency responders tried to help May, but he died at the scene.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner is doing an autopsy.
