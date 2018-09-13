Lowndes Co. court system to host drug abuse forum

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - On Thursday, parts of the Lowndes County court system will be hosting an event supporting those with substance abuse and mental health disorders.
The Voices for Recovery Community Forum will be hosted by the DUI and Accountability Court System.
It will be held at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Family Life Center, near the corner of Oak Street and Central Avenue in Valdosta.
The DUI court is a voluntary, post-conviction program to provide help to Lowndes County residents.
The goal of the event is to increase understanding of these problems and provide resources for those in need.
Again, the event is completely voluntary and open to the public.
