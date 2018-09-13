LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - A Facebook post by one woman in Lowndes County has gained almost a million reactions and counting.
The post went viral after she shared pictures of her nephew, Isaiah Balloon, sitting on the lap of a stranger at a Lowndes High School football game.
“He’s adorable, he has the most open soul," said Angela During, the woman in the photo. “He would look up at me. He would kind of smile and I’d smile back at him."
But it didn’t stop there, little Isaiah was determined to make a new friend.
“He made his way up to me and he sat in my lap and we were just kind of playing patty cake," explained During.
But During had to run to pick up her own 15-year-old daughter.
But two weeks later she was back in place.
“Friday night, I was sitting there and I got there before he did. I’ll be honest, I was looking for him," said During.
But soon enough, Isaiah and his family arrived. She said they had never even spoken a word.
And 4-year-old Isaiah immediately ran up to his buddy.
“He came to me and I picked him up and laid him on my shoulder and that’s how he sat for the rest of the game," said During.
And when he got there, that viral moment was born.
Isaiah’s mom, Thameka Miller, said that he is always making new friends.
“First I was skeptical, because he did not know her and we didn’t know her," said Miller.
But Miller said she’s learned to trust Isaiah’s judgement and she’s proud of the relationship the two have formed.
“I love it. I love it. I Absolutely love it," said Miller.
“It’s just an act of kindness that people aren’t used to seeing in this day and time," said During when asked why she thought the photo went viral.
During confirmed that she doesn’t think the photo would have gone viral if she and Isaiah were of the same race. She thinks the photo shares a message though.
“It doesn’t have to be about hate. It doesn’t have to be about race. It doesn’t have to be about skin color. It’s about what’s in our heart," said During.
And for that and the connection the two share, mom said that they will keep in contact.
“We have more football games to attend and I know that they will keep that connection," said Miller.
During said that she has always wanted more kids and she’s glad to have such a special little boy in her life.
