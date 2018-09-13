First Alert Forecast

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. The rain chances disappear Friday. Heat takes over with highs in the middle 90s and heat index numbers rise past 100. Saturday will be the hottest with heat index near 105. Florence should impact the Carolinas Tomorrow and lasts most of the weekend as it drives inland. Our effects will be limited to some gusty winds Sunday and a slight rain chance. Winds relax next week and unseasonably warm temperatures continue with only slight rain chances.