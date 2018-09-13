Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about phone scam

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - One South Georgia sheriff’s office is issuing a warning about a very specific phone scam targeting people in the area.
The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to warn people about the scam.
The post says people are getting calls from (404) 295-3293.
It says the someone is using that number to call, saying their name is Alex Smith.
The sheriff’s office said the caller claims to be from AAA Bail Bonds, asking for money to post bond for someone.
But investigators said that this is a scam and warns people not to send any money.
The Better Business Bureau has tips to help prevent you from being scammed:
- Never send money to someone you’ve never met face-to-face.
- Never share personal identifiable information with someone who has contacted you, unsolicited.
- And don’t be pressured to act immediately.
It’s unclear whether anyone in Colquitt County has fallen victim to the scam at this time.
