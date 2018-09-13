Caregiver to be charged with elder abuse

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was contacted on Sept. 7 by management of Pruitt Health-Palmyra Nursing Home about a potential case of abuse of a patient, which was recorded by an employee’s cellphone.
The person who reported the incident said that it happened on Aug. 28, and because of staffing schedules, it wasn’t shown to a manager until a week later.
The APD report shows that the administrator called police to report that a cell phone video showed a caregiver slapping, shoving her knee into the stomach and choking an elderly dementia patient who soiled himself.
A warrant for aggravated assault on a person 65 or older has been issued against Angela Marie Robinson, 41, APD said.
Chris King, an administrator at Pruitt Health-Palmyra, said in a statement the nursing home is aware of the allegations and is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
